Mary L. Hoke, 103, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Colonial Oaks Health and Rehabilitation. Mary was born on Nov. 30, 1917, to the late Lucas and Marie Baldwin. She graduated from Swayzee High School, class of 1935. On Feb. 28, 1936, she married Willis W. Hoke and he preceded her in death on March 7, 2007. She was a life member of Bethel Friends Church. Mary was a hard working farm wife who enjoyed traveling, painting pictures, reading, playing rook and canasta with her friends, and wintering in Naples, Florida. She was a member of Liberty Franklin Friendship Club for more than 80 years.
Mary is survived by her daughters, Janet (Don) Garner, Jane (David) Cain, Judy (Bill) Monts, and Jean Pritchett; son, Kenneth (Candace) Hoke; 14 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren; and 23 great-great grandchildren.
