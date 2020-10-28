Mary L. Apt, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020.
She was born on May 14, 1943 in Marion, Indiana. Mary was a daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Johnson) Nelson. She worked at K-mart for over 30 years. Mary really cherished her Indian items that she had collected. She enjoy doing cross word puzzles, going to bingo, and most of all spending time with her grandchildren.
