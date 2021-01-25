Mary Joanne Kelley, 91, Indianapolis, former longtime Marion, Indiana resident, passed away January 23, 2021. Mrs. Kelley was born August 2, 1929, in Indianapolis, to the late Matthew and Katherine (Clegg) Wernsing.
She graduated from Marion High School in 1947 and worked for a period of time for the Marion School Corporation, Grant County Clerk’s Office, and the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office. A determined and independent lady, Mary became the owner of Eagle Collection Agency and ran the business well into her 70’s when she retired. She was a member of Marion Rotary Club, Tri Kappa Sorority, and was a devoted and active member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Mary loved to entertain and was a good hostess; she also enjoyed needlepoint and quilting through the years. She will be fondly remembered by her loving family.
