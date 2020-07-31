Mary Jo “M.J.” Zembala, 62, of Huntington, IN, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, August, 3, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 903 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN.
Mass of Christian burial will follow the calling at 11:00 a.m. on Monday at the church with Fr. Stephen Colchin presiding.
Burial will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Donor’s choice in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
