Mary Jo “Jody” Overmyer, 85, of Marion, died peacefully in her home with her family at her side on Friday, April 10, 2020. Jody was born Sept. 27, 1934, to the late Arthur A. and Gorivana (Benn) Alexander, in Desoto, Indiana. She married her high school sweetheart, Eddie L. Overmyer, on March 20, 1954, in Rochester, Indiana, he survives. Jody was a graduate of Rochester High School class of 1953 and attended Ball State University for two years. She was a talented seamstress and artist. Jody enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting, doing crafts and teaching craft classes. Jody had a very creative mind. She worked for the former Nick Knack Nook, a craft shop.
Jody is survived by her husband, Eddie L. Overmyer, Marion: daughter, Debbie (David) Norris, Martinsville; son, Eddie (Tamara) Overmyer, Sweetser; daughter-in-law, Cindy Overmyer, Marion; grandchildren, Aron (Molly) Overmyer, of Gas City, and their children Catcher and Audrey; Madison Norris, Greenwood; Max Norris, IL; and Graham, Gabe, and Griffin Overmyer all of Sweetser.
She was preceded in death by 2 sons, David Overmyer and Jeffrey Overmyer; and a sister, Marilyn Keckler.
Services for Mary will be private with interment at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Marion, Huntington County, Indiana. Arrangements for Jody have been entrusted to College Park Chapel Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services 4601 S. Western Ave., Marion, Indiana 46953.
Memorial contributions can be made in honor of Jody to Family LifeCare Hospice, 706 S. Baldwin Ave., Marion, Indiana 46953.
Shared memories and condolences may be left at www.armeshuntfuneral home.com
