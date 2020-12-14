Mary Janet Bullard, 89, life resident of Marion passed away due to the complications of the Coronovirus Disease on December 12, 2020 in Rolling Meadows Health Care. LaFontaine, Indiana. She was born in Marion to the late Wilbur F. and Muriel P. (Allen) Chenoweth.
Mary met Oliver Bullard, Jr. in 1975 and the couple married on May 3, 1983. Mr. Bullard preceded her in death on August 14, 1994. Mary was a homemaker and proud wife and mother. During Christmas time she was a seasonal retail worker for Jupiter Store and much enjoyed helping customers. Mary was very supportive of the American troops and dedicated countless hours to many organizations including the National Association of Uniform Services and Society of Military Widows. She was a pen pal to our service men and women and past president of Indiana Americanism. She was also a member of Grant County Amvets Post #5, Amvets Colour Guard, V.F.W #7403, Indiana Veterans Civic Council, American Legion Auxiliary #95 and the Non-Commissioned Officers Association of the National Defense Foundation. Her dedication and patriotism will always be remembered. Mary was a faithful follower of Christ and loved old church hymns. Her love of music always had her up dancing or happily swaying in her seat to the sound of a good tune. Mary had a great sense of humor and made people around feel happy.
