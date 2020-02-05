Mary Jane Surfus, 20, Huntington, Indiana, passed 12:45 a.m. Monday, Feb. 03, 2020.
Family and friends may gather at Glancy H. Brown & Son Funeral Home 203 N. Matilda St. Warren, IN, Friday, Feb. 07, 2020, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Celebration of life at Glancy-H, Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5 p.m. Friday, February 07, 2020 with Chaplain Gerald Moreland officiating. Interment will follow in the Lancaster Cemetery in Huntington.
Memorials: Hope Missionary Church 429 E. Dustman Rd. Bluffton, IN 46714
Arrangements: Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.