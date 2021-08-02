Mary Jane Craig, 84, of Warren, IN, passed away at 9:10 AM on Sunday, Aug. 01, 2021 at Heritage Pointe in Warren. She was born on Tuesday, May 04, 1937.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at First Baptist Church 727 N. Wayne St. Warren on Wednesday, Aug. 04, 2021 from 5 PM to 7 PM and from 9 AM to 10 AM at First Baptist Church on Thursday, Aug. 05, 2021, an hour before the service.
