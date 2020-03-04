Mary J. Dennison, 90, Marion, passed away at 5:05 am on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Alexandria on Monday, June 3, 1929, to Delbert and Thelma (Robertson) Simpson.
Mary worked at Owens-Illinois Glass Factory throughout her career and was always a hard worker. She loved dancing and country music.
She is survived by her son, John “Johnny” Esteb of MI; grandson, John (Robin) Esteb of Indianapolis; granddaughter, Lana (Randy) Easton of MI; five great-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Irene) Simpson of Anderson; sister, Aloma Simpson of Marion; brother-in-law, Charles Spaulding of Fowlerton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Nickie Esteb; brother, Errol Simpson; and sister, Ranola “Dodie” Spaulding.
The family will receive visitors from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a funeral service to celebrate Mary’s life will begin at 1:00 pm. Pastor Mick Simpkins will be officiating with burial taking place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
