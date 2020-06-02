Mary Ilene Bell, 86, Gas City, passed away at 7:47 pm on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Twin City Healthcare in Gas City. She was born in Hartford City, Indiana, on Wednesday, September 6, 1933, to Arthur Lynch and Ruth (Cheney) Comer. On February 14, 1953, she married Evert Charles Bell, and he preceded her in death in 2000.
Ilene graduated from Mississinewa High School. She worked as a Paraprofessional for 50 years with Mississinewa School Corp, retiring in 2017. She attended Church of God of Prophesy, Gas City and First Pentecostal Church of Marion. She was very dedicated to Mississinewa Schools and taught many children among several generations how to read. She was an expert seamstress who took a lot of pride in her work. She loved flower gardening and being able to be out mowing the lawn on her John Deere.
Survivors include her sons, Steven (Lola) Bell of Fort Wayne, Joseph (Cynthia) Bell of La Fontaine; daughter, Mary Ann (Thomas) Downam of Lafayette; sisters, Patricia Robinson and Carolyn (Paul) Cox; grandchildren, Patricia (Dr. Charles, MD) Setser, Jennifer (Jason) Walker, Kristin (Matthew) Bell Smith, Ryan (Kali) Downam, Travis (Amber) Downam, and Matthew (Tiffany) Downam; 14 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Arthur Daniel Lynch; mother, Ruth Helen (Edward) Comer; husband, Evert Charles Bell; brothers, Edward Comer, Charles Lynch; sisters, Helen Peer, Martha Jane Cox, and Iona Hadley.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Ilene’s life will begin at 12:00 pm with Pastor David Shepherd officiating. Burial will take place at Hartford City Cemetery IOOF.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
