Mary I. Dockerty, 82, of Logansport died at 1:14 p.m. May 9 in Lafayette.
Born on March 31, 1938 in Lincoln, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Basil and Margaret (Shanks) Bunnell.
She was employed for over 20 years at K-Mart in Marion.
She was also preceded in death by brother, James Bunnell, granddaughter, Mia Ray, grandson, Jimmy Mack and great grandson, Michael Vore.
Per Mary’s wishes there will be no visitation or service.
Condolences can be shared and Mary’s online guestbook can be signed at www.rans funeralhomes.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Marocco Chapel, 119 E. Market St., Logansport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.