Mary H. Gamble, 87 of Andrews passed away Saturday July 18, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Thursday July 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel, Located at 2901 Guilford St. Huntington IN 46750. We will be following the CDC’s guidelines for Social Distancing and Social Gathering Limits.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday July 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel following the visitation.
Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Andrews
Memorial donations can be made out to the American Cancer Society in care of Myers Funeral Home.
