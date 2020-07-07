Mary Francis (Music) Long, 76, of Roanoke, IN, passed away at her home on Monday, July 6, 2020.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at Roanoke Baptist Church, 11015 Lafayette Center Road, Roanoke, IN 46783.
A private family burial will follow the service at Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne, IN.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the nursey / children’s ministries of Roanoke Baptist Church, 11015 Lafayette Center Rd, Roanoke, IN 46783.
McElhaney- Hart Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.