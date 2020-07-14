Mary Francis Beard (Joiner), age 75, was called from labor to reward on Friday, July10, 2020 at her home in Marion, In. Mary was born on October 27, 1944 to Savannah Lewis Joiner and Clyde Joiner in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Mary accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. Mary attended Morning Star M. B. Church under the leadership Pastor, Willie F. Love and was a faithful member until her health began to fail. Mary retired from General Motors in Marion, IN after many years of employment. She also was employed with St. Martin Community Center in Marion, IN.
Mary leaves to cherish her memory: a loving husband, Semmie Stuckey Jr.; one daughter Valerie (Phillip) Daniels; bonus son Semmie Stuckey III; bonus daughter Chakieta Gray; grandson Phillip (PJ) Daniels Jr. and other bonus grand and great grandchildren; “Her Daughters” Connie Washington and Lisa Clemmons; her special friends Minnie Cole and Mildred Robinson along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Savannah & Clyde Joiner, two sisters Augustine Joiner and Margaret Wofford, two brothers William and Walter Joiner and a bonus daughter Dorothy Stuckey.
Services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Morning Star M. B. Church, 1612 W. 7th Street, Marion, IN. Viewing hour from 10-11a.m., service began at 11:00a.m. Mask is required! Pastor Willie F. Love, Officiating.
Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.