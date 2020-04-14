Mary Evelyn Cortner, 81, of Marion, passed away at 2:50 pm on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Wesleyan Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Marion on Wednesday, July 13, 1938, to Glen and Grace (Malott) Parrish. On July 11, 1957, she married Ronald Cortner, and he preceded her in death.
Mary attended Marion Community Schools and was a homemaker throughout her life. She attended New Hope United Methodist. She enjoyed working puzzle books and word searches, as well as playing Euchre at Providence Place.
Survivors include her son, Rodney (Susan) Cortner of Marion; daughters, Rhonda (Brian) Kozlowski of Largo, FL, Melody (Mark) Buchanan of Greenwood, and Daphney (Sam) Leverett of Indianapolis; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sisters, Barbara Creviston and Ruby M. Meier; and brother, Burl L. Parrish.
The family will have a Celebration of Life memorial service for Mary at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the organization of the donor’s choice.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
