Mary Etta Ruley, 79, of Anderson, Indiana passed away on August 15, 2020, following a courageous battle with cancer. Mary Etta was born on October 23,1940 in Marion, Indiana to the late John T. Ruley and Geraldine L (Moorman) Ruley.
Mary Etta was a 1958 graduate of Mississinewa High School. She also was a graduate of Marion Business College and University of Maryland. Mary Etta was a secretary at Anaconda Wire and Cable. Later she served on Congressman J. Edward Roush's staff in Washington D.C. as well as other congressional staff committees and companies during her career before returning to Indiana.
Mary Etta is survived by her sister Jane A. Jones of Columbus, Ohio and brothers John W. Ruley of Gas City and Paul B. Ruley of West Lafayette, Indiana.
In addition to her parents, Mary Etta was preceded in death by brothers James A. Ruley and Phillip L. Ruley.
At Mary Etta's request there will be no viewing or services. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
