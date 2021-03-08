Mary Elizabeth Peiffer, 66 of Marion passed away 3:30 p.m. Feb. 25,2021 at her residence in Marion. She was born Sept. 14,1954 in Maryland to the late James and Joan Gustafson Gilbert. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed quilting, sewing, camping, hiking and gardening.
She is survived by her children Greg Peiffer of Lafayette, Douglas Peiffer of Henryville, IN, and Will Nash of Upland,IN and her sister Donna Gustafson of Ft. Pierce, FL. She was preceded in death by three brothers Mark and Mike Gilbert, and David Gustafson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.