Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Benson, 83, of Warren, IN, passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020. She was born on Saturday, February 20, 1937, in Eaton, IN. Mary retired from Square D in Huntington after 21 years. She also worked at the United Methodist Memorial Home in Warren in housekeeping for 6 years. She was a member of the Moose Lodge Chapter 255 and the Eagles Auxiliary #823 both in Huntington.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
