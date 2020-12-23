Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Benson, 83, of Warren, IN, passed away at 4:10 AM on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, IN. She was born on Saturday, February 20, 1937, in Eaton, IN.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at Berea Bible Church, located at 1208 S Briant St. Huntington, IN 46750 on Saturday January 2, 2021 at 2:00pm. Inurnment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren, Indiana.
