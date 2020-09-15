Mary Eleanor Heaton, age 88, left us to join our Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 13, 2020, following an extended illness. She lived most of her life in Marion and had been a resident of York House since January of this year.
On August 17, 1932, Mary was born to John William and Margarite (Button) Heaton. Although we will miss the long talks and visits, we are comforted to know that she is at peace now that she has joined her parents; sister, Judith Ann Heaton; and godchild, John Warren Bowman, in heaven.
Following graduation from Van Buren High School, Mary worked full-time and moonlighted as a waitress to put herself through college at Indiana University, where she earned her Bachelor's degree. She retired from Dana Corporation and began her second career as owner/operator of Cottage Cross Stitch in Marion. She was an active member of St. Paul Catholic Church for many years and was baptized into the Catholic faith in 2019.
With her sister, Judy, Mary continually demonstrated her devotion to helping others by donating her time and financial support to the church, as well as other charitable and philanthropic organizations. Throughout her life, Mary enjoyed a variety of hobbies, including traveling, playing golf, gardening, sewing, cross stitching, visiting antique and vintage furniture stores, reading, and spending time with friends and family.
Mary is survived by other family members, including her cousins, Mickey Bradford, MI, Marisa Gross, MI, Ray Coats, MI, and Monty Boxell, MI; and godchildren, Keela (Bowman) Fields, IN, Leslie (Bowman) Yanez, TN, and Heather (Bowman) Rapp, IL.
Visitation is from 9:00 am to 10:00 am on Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1031 W. Kem Rd., Marion, IN.
Immediately following visitation, Father Christopher Roberts will celebrate Mass beginning at 10:00 am. The Rite of Committal and burial will follow at Grant Memorial Park.
Mary was a strong advocate of ensuring the education of children. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to St. Paul Catholic School, 1009 Kem Rd., Marion, IN 46952. Donations can also be made to Cancer Services of Grant County either online at www.grantcountycancer.org or by mailing contributions to Tower Suites, 305 S. Norton Ave., Marion, IN 46952.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.nswcares.com.
