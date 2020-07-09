Mary E. Riggle, age 91, of Huntington, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. Funeral services will immediately follow at 12 p.m. Monday at Bailey-Love Mortuary. Burial will be in Gardens of Memory in Huntington County.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church in Huntington for the Building Fund, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
