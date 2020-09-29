Mary E. Dungan, 98, of Heritage Pointe, Warren, IN, formerly of Majenica, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Glancy- H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St. Warren, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. A service to celebrate Mary’s life will follow at 11:30AM with Chaplain Dick Case officiating. Interment will follow next to her first husband Paul in the Graceland Cemetery in Claypool, IN.
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.