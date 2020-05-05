Mary E. “Dolly” Hubbard, 84, of Wabash, passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Vernon Health and Rehab in Wabash.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Friends Cemetery in Wabash. Pastor Danny Honeycutt will be the officiant.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McDonald Funeral Homes, 231 Falls Ave., Wabash, Indiana 46992.
We encourage you to give the family your love and support by visiting our website at www.mcdonaldfunerals.com. The family would appreciate your kind words, memories of Dolly and prayers for them.
