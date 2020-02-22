Mary E. Darrah, 88, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 10:54 am on Friday, February 21, 2020, at her home ‘in Marion. She was born in Knightstown, Indiana, on Tuesday, February 2, 1932, to John and Irene (Williams) Duncan. On December 14, 1950, she married her loving husband, Roy Darrah, and he preceded her in death.
Mary was the manager of Mother Care in Marion. She attended Grace Community Church. She enjoyed camping all over the United States, traveling, as well as spending time with her dogs, Pierre and Candy. Most of all, she cherished the times she could spend with her family.
She will be missed by her; sons, Tony (Sharon) Darrah, Rob Darrah and Nita (the mother of his children and to whom he was married for 22 years), and David Darrah; grandchildren, Lee Darrah, Amy (Brian Sparks) Darrah, Judy (Bill Baker) Sollars, Jimmie (Ashley) Bragg, Dylan Darrah, and Karis Darrah; and great-grandchildren, Andrew Darrah, Emily Darrah, Jackson Sparks, Sawyer Sparks, Brandy Thompson, Jennifer Sollars, Brandon Sollars, Janessa Bragg, Jarren Bragg, Brice Bragg, Jayden Bragg, Brayden Bragg, Zayden Bragg, and Alibay Darrah.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, 4 brothers, 1 step-brother, and 1 step sister.
The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m with Mary’s funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2019, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN. Rev. Dr. Tom Mansbarger will be officiating with burial following at Gardens of Memory.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Parkinson’s Awareness Association of Central Indiana, Inc., 4755 Kingsway Dr., Ste. 333, Indianapolis, IN 46205-1560.
Online condolences may be made at www.nswcares.com.
