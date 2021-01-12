Mary E. Browner, 94, passed away at her home on January 2, 2021 with her family at her side. Mary was born February 10, 1926 to Mary (McMath) Jones Milton and Earl Jones Sr. in Marion, Indiana. Due to the untimely death of her mother, Mary was raised by her grandmother, Ellen Smith McMath Weaver, and her aunts, Charlotte Ward and Hazel Jackson. Also influential in Mary's life was her stepfather, the late Al Milton (Jeanette), and stepbrothers, Robert Drane, Charles Milton, James Milton, Donald Milton, Larry Milton, and the late William (Bill) Milton and John Milton.
Mary married Alonzo Robert (Bob) Browner Sr., and to that union five children were born: Sheila K. (Vincent) Harrington, Hawthorne, California; Carol "Susie" (Kenny) Gaines, Kokomo, Indiana; William A. Browner, Tucson, Arizona, and the late Roberta (Bobby Gay) Jones and Alonzo Robert (Pete) Browner Jr. (Donna).
