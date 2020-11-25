Mary "Donders" Louise (Corral) Willhite was born on June 27, 1956, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Pauline (Alcala) Stratton and the late John "Jimmy" Corral.
Mary graduated from Marion High School in 1975. She met the love of her life, Kevin, in 7th grade at McCulloch Jr. School. They married on November 29, 1975. Mary was a well-known hairdresser in the local community. She had created a large clientele, often with generations of families. Her pride came from her family. She devoted her life to raising her daughters and being a wonderful grandmother to her grandchildren. Her hobbies included traveling to even the smallest places to make the biggest memories, crafting, scrapbooking, and spending quality time with friends, family, and her cat. She absolutely loved listening to and increasing her already great knowledge of music.
