Mary Charlotte (Cole) Robillard, age 95, passed away in the early hours on Thursday, March 18, 2021. She was born in The Avalon Hotel, Gas City, on November 3, 1925, to Samuel L. and Verna M. (McCrum) Cole. Mary graduated from Upland High School in 1943.
Mary supported her children by working hard in several restaurants and factories. The job she was most proud of and loved the most was being a sponsor in the Community Resident Program through the Marion V.A. Hospital. She cared for her “guys” as if they were her brothers, spending holidays with them and providing care 24 hours a day for 32 years. Mary was a great example of caring for others. It was her desire that everyone strive to do random acts of kindness.
