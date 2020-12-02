Mary Catherine "Kitty" (Ross) McKenzie passed away peacefully at Blackford County Hospital at 12:52 pm on December 1, 2020. Kitty was 89 years old. She was born in West Virginia on May 24, 1931 to Bernard and Sarah Ross. She had a brother named Bernard "Bernie" already deceased. Kitty was married to Howell McKenzie on May 7, 1948. Howell and Kitty were married for 72 years. They had five children: Karen (John) Rhoten (1950), Margretta Adamson (1953), Tab (Teresa) McKenzie (1958), Sandee (Eddie) Torres (1960), and Genia (Eric) Thompson (1962). Howell and Kitty had 14 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and a few great-great-grandchildren.
Kitty and Howell were faithful members of the Church of Christ in Marion for over 70 years. Kitty (Ross) McKenzie lived in the Gas City/Jonesboro area since the early 1940's. Kitty loved her schools- The Gas City Tigers and the Mississinewa Indians. She loved her community of Gas City and Jonesboro. She loved her family. Kitty was a stay-at-home Mom for 19 years. Kitty loved her church family and enjoyed socializing with many close friends over the years. We will miss Kitty McKenzie. She was a good friend, a good sister, a good wife, a good Mom, a good Grandma, and a good Christian woman. We can all find comfort in our loss and in our grief that she is now resting peacefully with God.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.