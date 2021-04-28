Mary Catherine "Kitty" (Ross) McKenzie passed away peacefully at Blackford County Hospital at 12:52 pm on December 1, 2020. Kitty was 89 years old. She was born in West Virginia on May 24, 1931 to Bernard and Sarah Ross. Kitty was married to Howell McKenzie on May 7, 1948. Howell and Kitty were married for 72 years. They had five children: Karen Rhoten, Margretta Adamson, Tab McKenzie, Sandee Torres, and Genia Thompson. Howell and Kitty had 14 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and a few great-great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service for Kitty on May 8, 2021 (Saturday) at 2:30 pm at the Woodlawn Hills Church of Christ in Marion, IN. The doors will open at 1:30 pm for visitors prior to the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.