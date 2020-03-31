Mary K. Bowland, 87, of Amboy, IN passed away Thursday morning, March 26, 2020 at Century Villa in Greentown, IN. She was born in Huntington, IN on Aug. 27, 1932, the daughter of Jace and Grace Carl Howard, Jr.
Mary graduated from Sweetser High School in 1950 and soon after, married Lowell Eugene Bowland on June 23, 1950 in Marion, IN.
She was a lifelong homemaker and member of the Amboy Methodist Church. She thoroughly enjoyed reading and planting flowers.
Mary is survived by her husband, Gene, children; Terry (Lucy) Bowland of Amboy, Steve (Debra) Bowland of Amboy, Jerry (Marsha) Bowland of Amboy, Jeffry (Julie) Bowland of Kokomo and Kenneth Bowland of Olive Branch, Mississippi, sisters; Lois (Charles) Kelley of Sweetser, Patricia (Dale) Gabler of Lincoln, Nebraska and a brother, John (Loretta) Howard of Amboy, grandchildren; Ryan Bowland and Tracy, Kevin (Christy) Bowland, April (Dennis) Childers, Rebecca Bowland, Jason (Lelia) Bowland, Haley Bowland, Melissa (Jason) Wolfe, Michael (Sara) Bowland and Lindsay Bolinger and 13 great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, a son, David Bowland and a brother, Mike Howard and a grandson, David Bowland.
A private funeral will be held at Laird-Eddy Funeral Home with a burial at Park Lawn Cemetery in Amboy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made through Laird-Eddy Funeral home to the Disabled American Veterans Organization.
Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www. eddyfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.