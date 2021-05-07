Mary Bova, 73, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Miller's Merry Manor in Marion. Mary was born on March 6, 1948, to the late Francis and Olive Fulton. She graduated from Frankton High School, class of 1966, and then went on to work as a housekeeper for a retirement home in New York, and then at Marion General Hospital. Mary loved music and enjoyed going to watch bands play. She liked to stay busy and was great at crocheting and would make afghans and baby blankets to give to people.
Mary is survived by her children, Paul (Teela) Bova, New York, and Velinda Bova, South Korea; brothers, Bob Fulton, Marion, and Jeffery Fulton, Frankton; several grandchildren; and several friends from New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.