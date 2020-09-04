Mary Ann Poe, 92, passed away in her home in Marion, Indiana on August 25, 2020. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia on May 10, 1928 to the late Harry and Goldie Grace (Sleeth) Friend.
On December 22, 1964 Mary married Robert M. Poe and he preceded her in death in 2008. She retired from Marion Community Schools after working several years in food service. Mary was an avid flower gardener and enjoyed tending to her flowers year after year. Old western movies and television shows were her favorite-especially any of them starring John Wayne.
She is survived by her children, Linda (George) Solorio, Denver, Colorado; Pamela R. (Junior) Hurd, Marion; grandchildren, Nicholas Solorio, Denver, Colorado; Lindsay (Andy) Keal, Connersville; Elizabeth G. Lucas; Zachary Lucas; Amy Hurd; Craig (Angie) Hurd; Natalie Hurd-Fulton; 11 great-grandchildren.
Mary is also preceded in death by her daughter, Robyn A. Lucas; brothers, Ralph Friend and Byron Friend; sisters, Ophelia Maxine Voris and Naomi Armstrong; father of her children, Ray Harris, Jr.
Visitation will be held on September 8, 2020 from 11am-1 pm in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion, Indiana. The funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm in the funeral home with Dr. Thomas Mansbarger officiating. Burial will be at 2 pm in Marion National Cemetery, 1700 East 38th Street, Marion, Indiana. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
