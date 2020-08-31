Mary Ann Poe, 92, passed away on August 25, 2020 in Marion. She worked in food service for Marion Community Schools until her retirement.
She is survived by her children, Linda Solorio, Denver, Colorado and Pamela R. Hurd, Marion.
Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm on September 8, 2020 in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 South Washington Street, Marion Indiana. The funeral service will begin at 1pm. The interment will be held in Marion National Cemetery, Marion.
Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.