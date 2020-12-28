Mary Ann Malott went home to be with her Lord and Savior on December 14, 2020 at Cooper Trace in Westfield, Indiana.
She was born on July 30, 1936 in Grant County Indiana. She graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1954. After graduation she attended Indiana Business College where she trained to be an executive secretary. In 1955 she married Howard Malott. In 1961 they moved to Yorktown where they raised their family for over fifty-four years.
