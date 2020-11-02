Mary Ann Bair, 92, of Warren, IN, formerly of Huntington, IN, passed away at 8:15 PM on October 28, 2020 at Heritage Pointe in Warren.
Due to the current circumstances regarding COVID-19, the family has decided to have private services for Mary. She will be laid to rest beside her husband on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Gardens of Memory in rural Marion.
