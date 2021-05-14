Mary A. Gerstorff, 62, Montpelier died, May 13, 2021 at Miller's Merry Manor, Hartford City.
Mary was born in Muncie on June 1, 1958, daughter of the late Edgar and Jeraldine (Welch) Ault. She married Marion Gerstorff. He preceded her in death in 1996. She graduated from York Town High School in 1976 and was an electrician at Masongale in Muncie.
