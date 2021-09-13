Marvin Leon Foland, 82, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on September 9, 2021. He was born to parents, Fletcher L. Foland and Glenna (Lord) Arlene Foland, on February 24, 1939, in Marion, Indiana.
After Marvin's graduation from Swayzee High School, he joined the United States Marine Corps, where he earned the rank as Sergeant and served from 1959 to 1963. He served as a Commercial Banker for 40 years in Marion, Kokomo, Upland, and Warren. Marvin was a community leader and served on multiple boards and committees. He also belonged to multiple organizations such as Past President of the Swayzee Lions Club, Grant County Bankers Association, Dept. of Indiana Commandant, President of the Chamber of Commerce, Marine Corps League, Past Detachment Commandant Travis Detachment, Past President of Swayzee High School Alumni Association, member of the American Legion (Van Buren), and member of the Tripoli Detachment and Marine Corps League (Marion), just to name a few.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.