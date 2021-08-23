Marvin E. Carlisle, 88, Marion, passed away at 10:32 pm on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Muskegon, Michigan, on Thursday, November 3, 1932, to Jesse J. and Gertrude (Schuitema) Carlisle. On May 30, 1953, he married Betty L. Timberman, who survives.
Marvin graduated from Muskegon High School and served in the United States Army for approximately 2 years during the Korean Conflict. He went on to graduate from Indiana Wesleyan University, then Marion College, with a B.S. in Elementary Education and then from Ball State University with a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education. Marvin taught elementary school for 29 years in West and East Schools in Gas City.
