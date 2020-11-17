Marvin Chester Lawson, 85, of Wabash, Indiana, November 16, 2020. He was born on November 10, 1935 in Wabash, Indiana, to Kenneth and Marie (Davis) Lawson.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 20, 2020, at College Corner Brethren Church, 8996 S. 500 W., Wabash, with Pastor Dan Lawson officiating. Burial will be in Mississinewa Memorial Cemetery, rural Wabash. Friends may call 3-7 pm Thursday, at the church.
