Martin H. Schwartz, 74, of rural Berne, IN, passed on to eternal rest Friday, September 18, 2020.
Visitation will be held at the residence 5713 S. 600 E. Berne on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM and from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, September 21, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at the residence 5713 S. 600 E. Berne at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 with Bishop Alvin Graber officiating. Burial will follow in the East Salem Cemetery in Adams County.
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
