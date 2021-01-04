Martha Sue Mahoney, 92, died Saturday, January 2, 2021 at her Fairmount residence.
Martha Sue was born on July 5, 1928 in Jonesboro, Indiana, daughter of the late Basil and Marguerite (Barnett) Myers. She graduated from Jonesboro High School. Martha Sue married Lowell R. Mahoney on November 21, 1952. He preceded her in death on March 12, 2005. Martha Sue retired from the VA Hospital where she had worked in the canteen for more than 30 years. She was a member of the Jonesboro Presbyterian Church, American Legion Post 313 Auxiliary, and the Eastern Star where she was a past Worthy Matron. Martha Sue loved attending her grandchildren’s sporting events. She loved riding her Harley Davidson and was the first “Biker Chick” of Jonesboro. Martha was co-owner, along with her husband Lowell of Mahoney’s Pure Oil Service Station in Jonesboro for many years.
