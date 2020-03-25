Martha Dee Rohrer, age 75, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Rolling Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center in LaFontaine, Indiana.
Martha was born Aug. 12, 1944 in Marion, Indiana the daughter of the late Doyle and Opal (Dillon) Rohrer. She worked at Foster Forbes for 35 years until its closing. She tried retirement but that didn’t last long. She became a cashier at Walmart for 14 years before finally calling it quits.
She enjoyed spending time with her dear friends and family, and she was the one that was always there for everyone, but especially family. She loved her dogs, as she would save papers and purchase dog food for the Humane Society. Martha loved westerns, Elvis, traveling and eating at every new restaurant that opened. Her loyalty and open heart kept her busy as she always made sure everyone else was okay. She will be remembered her for her love of people, hard work and her dedication to anything she encountered. Martha loved Ruffles, fish and ice cream. She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her.
She is survived by a brother, James (Judy) Rohrer of Chicago; a sister, Garnet Downam of Marion; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Martha was also preceded in death by brothers, David Rohrer, Plenty Rohrer and William Rohrer; a sister, Janet Lowe and a niece, Tena Covey.
There will be private family services held with burial in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Marion (Huntington Co.), Indiana. A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Marion-Grant County Humane Society, 505 S. Miller Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953.
