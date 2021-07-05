Martha “Marty” L. Claxon, 87, passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Rolling Meadows Health and Rehab in LaFontaine. Martha was born on July 23, 1933, to the late Anderson and Sarah Chapman-Corby. A hard worker, Marty was owner of the Outpost Diner, trailer park, and gas station. She was formerly a member of the Moose Lodge and American Legion. She was a strong woman who came from poverty, yet made her life prosperous for her children and grandchildren.
Marty is survived by her children, Phyllis (Jeryl) Allgood, Marion, and Don Wilson (Sherry), Fairmount; grandchildren, Melissa (Eric) Turner, and Alicia (Steve Helton) Davidson; great-grandchildren, Spencer, Chelsea, Jordyn, Nathan, Declan, and Keian; and great-grandchildren, Sylas, Cami, Mia, and Aleah.
