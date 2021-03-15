Windy...cloudy with rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low around 35F. ESE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Martha M. Stair, 88 of Fairmount died Friday March 12, 2021 at University Health Care Center in Upland, Indiana.
Martha was born in Fairmount Township, Indiana on March 5, 1933, one of seven children born to the late Clarkson A. and Mary M. (Arnett ) Holloway. Martha graduated from Fairmount High School in 1951 and received her elementary education degree from Marion College (IWU) Marion, Indiana in 1955. Ira D. and Martha were married in Gas City on Aug. 7, 1955. They celebrated 56 years together before Ira's death on Jan. 17, 2012. Martha was a substitute teacher for Mississinewa and Madison-Grant School districts from 1969-1999 and a daycare worker for three years at Lakeview Christian School Daycare. She attended Southside Wesleyan Church in Gas City. Martha enjoyed genealogy and published 3 books on the Stair, Holloway, and Renbarger families. She also enjoyed cross stitch, attending events at the Marion Senior Center, and attending the Fairmount Wesleyan Women's weekly Bible study. She was a member of Kingsley WCTU and was the Farm Bureau Pet and Hobby leader for many years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.