Martha Jo (Lutchka) Miller, 74, of Gas City, Indiana died May 4, 2020 in Marion, IN. She was born Jan. 8, 1946 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Joseph and Josephine Barbara Lutchka.
Martha graduated from South Lyon High School in 1964. She attended Eastern Michigan University where she received her BS in 1968 and MS in 1969. She received her teaching license in 1971 as a speech therapist and taught at the South Lyon elementary school. She taught there until she married Lewis Miller in 1974. She moved with her husband for the next 30 years.They retired to Gas City, IN in 2003, where she resided until her death.
Martha is survived by her husband, Lewis Miller and her two sons, Seth in KY, and Peter in IN; a daughter, Audra married to James Monson, residing in WI; and a brother, David Lutchka and his wife, Joan, their children and numerous grandchildren in MI. Martha has no grandchildren.
A memorial service is tentatively planned for Sunday, June 28, 1:00 pm at Eastgate Community Church in Marion, IN. For full obituary go to www.ColeFuneralChapel.com.
