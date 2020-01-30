Martha Jo Gulliford, 74, Marion, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Mercy Health Fairfield Hospital in Fairfield, Ohio. She was born in Muncie, IN, on Friday, October 12, 1945, to Shelton and Goldie (Young) Kelley.
Martha graduated from Muncie Central High School and worked in Production for several years at RCA. She was a member of Amaranth Chapter #35 O.E.S., El Zora Court #77 D.O.I., and Allen Temple AME, where she was actively involved as a choir member and Trustee Pro Tem.
Survivors include her son, Dominic F. Gulliford of Cincinnati, OH; grandson, Joshua (Corey) Gulliford of Cincinnati, OH; two granddaughters, Maya Gulliford of Cincinnati, OH, and Montana Elise Roane of Marion; three sisters, Ruth Ann (David) Blair, and Donna Patterson; special friends, Nancy Stevens and Mary Lewis; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Kimberly Gulliford and Tobie E. Roane; sister, Sylvia Pollard; grandson, Cale C. Gulliford; brother, Bernard Phillipps; and daughter-in-law, Jamie Gulliford.
The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Greater Second Baptist Church, 705 W. 26th St., Marion, IN.
An Eastern Star service will take place at 12:30 p.m. with Martha’s funeral service beginning at 1 p.m.. Rev. Tanya Smith will be officiating with burial at Grant Memorial Park.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Allen Temple AME Church, 3440 S. Washington St., Marion, IN 46953.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
