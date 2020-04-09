Martha J. Weaver, 86, of Marion, went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 12:45 pm on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Rolling Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center in LaFontaine. She was born in Marion on Sunday, August 27, 1933, to Ernest and Gladys (Stallings) Hall. On October 7, 1951, she married Gareth D. Weaver, and he survives.
Martha graduated from Van Buren High School and volunteered at Marion General Hospital for 40 years. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church, where she served in the nursery for many years and ran the Liberty Lighthouse Bookstore for 26 years. During that time, she helped send Bibles to 219 countries. Martha loved to cook and host meals for her family and friends, and she especially enjoyed making homemade candy. Music was always part of her life, and she enjoyed listening to Southern Gospel music. She had attended concerts at the Gospel Barn in Bluffton and knew the words to every song.
Additional survivors include her son, Danny W. Weaver of Buffalo, NY; daughter, Rhoda Ormsby of Gas City; two brothers, Glenn (Barbara) Hall of Avon Park, FL, and Claire Hall of Warren; two sisters, Wilma J. Embree of Warren and Glenna Plummer of Bluffton; six granddaughters, Carmen (Brad) Fleck of Urbana, Carrie Anderson of Wickenburg, AZ, Lynsey (Josh) McIntire of Hartford City, Mya Ormsby of Gas City, Rachel Weaver, and Rebecca Weaver; two grandsons, Curt (Amber) Anderson of Daleville and Daniel Weaver; 12 great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Bruce Anderson of Marion.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Carol René Anderson; three brothers, Jay Hall, Maris Hall, and Phillip Hall; two sisters, Glenna Pauline Hall and Phyllis Marilyn Hall; and great-granddaughter, Nevaeh McIntire.
Due to the COVID-19 regulations, the family will be having private services to celebrate Martha’s life. Entombment will take place at Gardens of Memory in Marion.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Marion General Hospital Auxiliary, 441 N. Wabash Ave., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
