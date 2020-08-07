Martha J. Marley, 89, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 9:24 pm on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in her home. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Saturday, October 4, 1930, to Alfred and Lula (Cook) Brenneman. She married Edman "Bud" Marley, and he preceded her in death on March 31, 2017.
Martha graduated from Marion High School and was a homemaker throughout her life. She was a member of Grant County Art Association, as well as a member of Northeast Church of God, where she played the organ. She also loved painting.
She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Burns of Marion, Cynthia (Carl) Gibson of Marion, and Cheryl (Steve) Ayala of Gas City; granddaughter, Jennifer (Doug) Jones and Cammie Wike; grandsons, Steven (Audrianna) Burns, Adam Gibson, Brian (Jeannette) Bohde, Aaron Bohde, and Michael (Mistey) Bohde; several step-grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Paul Jordan.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Marcia Jordan; brothers, George Brenneman, Arlo Brenneman, Donald Brenneman, Jerry Brenneman, Laude Brenneman, and Lail Brenneman; sisters, Myra Tiffany and Gladys Brenneman; and grandson, Brent Gibson.
The family will receive visitors from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Martha's life will begin at 12:00 noon. Rev. Ruben Schwieger and Rev. Jenny Schwieger will be co-officiating with burial taking place at Grant Memorial Park.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
