Martha J. “Marci” Johnson, 78, Marion, went to be with the Lord Sunday morning, October 11, 2020, at her home where she lived out most of her married life and raised her children. Marci was born on February 21, 1942, to the late Glen and Mary Smithson in Gas City. She married the love of her life, Merrill “Butch” Johnson, on March 14, 1963, and they enjoyed 51 years of marriage and are now reunited for eternity.
After marriage, she and Butch lived in Homestead, Florida, while Butch served in the U.S. Army. Afterwards, they returned to Marion to rejoin their families and to begin their own. Children, Gena and Steve, arrived some years later and became objects of Marci’s great attention and love. Marci was a full-time wife, mother, and keeper of the home. She kept the Johnson family home with great attention. She was fervently committed to her family and gave her loving care to the full. She was an excellent mother to Gena and Steve and over-the-moon grandma to Wade and Jake Brodt; Grace, Sarah, and Luke Johnson. Her children and grandchildren were the apple of her eye. She was always ready to talk about the details of their lives, celebrate their victories, and to comfort them during difficulties. As long as she was able, she was present for every ball game, school activity, birthday party, and every Christmas morning. Nothing brought her happiness like her family.
Mom loved deeply, was a great encourager, and was very loyal. She was a good friend to many and always loved the underdog. She loved God and lived a life of steady faith in Jesus. Her personal friendship with Jesus carried her in the lonely years since Butch had gone to be with the Lord.
Those that live on to cherish her memory are her daughter, Gena Johnson; son, Steve (Andrea) Johnson; five grandchildren: Wade (Whitney) Brodt, Jake (Jessica) Brodt, Grace Johnson, Sarah Johnson, and Luke Johnson; four great-grandsons: Sutter Brodt, Sullivan Brodt, Bryce Graft, and Maverick Brodt; sister, Becky Stevens; many nieces and nephews; and special bonus daughter, Amanda Bloss.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Merrill Johnson; sisters: Ruth Ann Hiles, Renee Brewer, Sue Neeley, and Bonnie Musgrove; and brothers: Bill Smithson, Jim Smithson, Bob Smithson, and Frank Smithson.
The family will receive visitors from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Marci’s life will begin at 12:30 pm with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating. Burial will take place at Marion National Cemetery.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
