Martha F. Johnson, 94, of Bluffton, IN, passed away at 4:30 AM on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Markle Health & Rehab. She was born on Monday, Jan. 16, 1927, She married E. Preston Johnson on Thursday, July 4, 1946 in Greensburg, IN.
The family will be having private viewing and services on Monday, March 22, 2021 officiated by Rev. Steve Sutton. Interment will follow in the Pennville I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville.
(0) comments
